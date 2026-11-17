The Friends of the Wichita Public Library (FWPL) organization is hosting a sale of donated media items on Saturday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Advanced Learning Library (711 W. 2nd Street - Wichita, KS) in Conference Room A. The event is free and open to the public. Customers may purchase individually-priced music CDs, audiobooks, DVDs, Blu Ray movies, and vinyl records. Prices start at $1. Follow the FWPL Facebook page for more information. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Wichita Public Library by helping to fund literacy initiatives, branch programs, and author events.

BOOK AND MEDIA DONATIONS

Gifts of books and other materials (music CDs, magazines, movie DVDs, audiobooks, Blu Rays and sheet music) that are in good condition are accepted year-round. If you have ten books or less, bring them to any Wichita Public Library location during business hours.

YEAR-ROUND BOOKSTORE OPERATION

Donated books, music CDs, magazines, movie DVDs, audiobooks, vinyls, and sheet music are sold year-round to the public at the Friends Used Bookstore, located on the first floor of the Advanced Learning Library (711 West 2nd St. N.). The bookstore is staffed by volunteers and operates Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 316-261-8500 for more information.

Friends of the Wichita Public Library is a member-supported nonprofit organization with a mission to foster and maintain a community interested in books through our advocacy and financial support of the Wichita Public Library system. Learn more at Wichitalibraryfriends.org and follow us on Facebook.

CONTACT:

Melissa Wilson, Operations Manager for the Friends of the Wichita Public Library.

(316) 261-8500 or FWPLBooks@gmail.com