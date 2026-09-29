- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
For the Love of Laughter
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
For the Love of Laughter
Laughing Feet is a unique organization that inspires relationships between individuals with special needs and their typical peers through musical and artistic expression. Our Fall Show is one of the main opportunities each year to see these performers light up the stage and your hearts. Don't miss it!
Our Mission:
To inspire relationships between individuals with special needs and their typical peers through musical and artistic expression as well as give performance and education opportunities to those who would normally not have them.
East High School Performing Arts Center
Every week through Oct 10, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Laughing Feet
316-209-6040
East High School Performing Arts Center
2301 E Douglas AveWichita, Kansas 67211