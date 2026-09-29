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For the Love of Laughter

  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

For the Love of Laughter

Laughing Feet is a unique organization that inspires relationships between individuals with special needs and their typical peers through musical and artistic expression. Our Fall Show is one of the main opportunities each year to see these performers light up the stage and your hearts. Don't miss it!

Our Mission:
To inspire relationships between individuals with special needs and their typical peers through musical and artistic expression as well as give performance and education opportunities to those who would normally not have them.

East High School Performing Arts Center
Every week through Oct 10, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Laughing Feet
316-209-6040
https://laughingfeet.org
East High School Performing Arts Center
2301 E Douglas Ave
Wichita, Kansas 67211