First Friday - "Souvenirs" by Scott Moser, M.D.

“Souvenirs” will be an art installation in the William J. Reals Gallery of Art-West by Scott Moser, M.D., professor emeritus, Family & Community Medicine. This exhibit represents a fresh collection of acrylic paintings since Moser’s first show at KU School of Medicine-Wichita in 2024. His works serve up a variety of souvenirs from retirement travels, grandchildren’s activities and various other reflections.

Moser shared this message about the exhibit: “For those of you who viewed my first exhibit, I hope that, even though my work remains amateurish, you will agree that I am growing in my skill and understanding of this artistic pursuit. It remains a fulfilling journey, and I am grateful to have this opportunity to share it with you.”

The First Friday opening reception of "Souvenirs" is from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, in the West Atrium at KU School of Medicine-Wichita. The reception is free and open to the public. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. The display, which will be in the William J. Reals Gallery of Art-West, will run through Dec. 31.

Contact Jennifer Eaton at 316-293-3534 or jeaton2@kumc.edu with questions or for more information.

The public entrance is the patient entrance on the east side of the building (1001 N. Minneapolis). Parking is available in the visitor parking lot or on Minneapolis Street.

The William J. Reals Gallery of Art is free and open to the public. Regular business hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.