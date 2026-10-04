© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Art & Museum Exhibits

First Friday Art Reception: An Overthinker's Guide to Hope & Whimsy

  • Art & Museum Exhibits

First Friday Art Reception: An Overthinker's Guide to Hope & Whimsy

Opening reception for "An Overthinker's Guide to Hope & Whimsy: A Surprisingly Optimistic View of the World, Given the Circumstances," featuring art from Hayley Cheatham. Original, hand-cut collage art showing an artist's search for joy, hope, and whimsy despite the trials of the modern American experience.

CityArts
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

Hayley Cheatham
hayleyvcheatham@gmail.com
hayleycheatham.com
CityArts
334 N. Mead
Wichita, Kansas 67202
13163503245
cityarts@wichita.gov
http://wichita.gov/cityarts