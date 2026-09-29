- Live Music: Classical
Fate, Fury, and Beethoven's Fifth
- Live Music: Classical
Fate, Fury, and Beethoven's Fifth
Event Details
featuring Emily and Julia Bruskin, violin and cello
Experience a visceral journey through the highs and lows of the human spirit, where every note is a heartbeat in the face of destiny. The concert ignites with Polina Nazaykinskaya’s Fractures, a searing exploration of vulnerability and resilience that prepares the air for the arrival of sisters Emily and Julia Bruskin. In Brahms’s Double Concerto, their bond creates a powerful dialogue of reconciliation, proving that even the deepest frictions can find harmony. The experience culminates in the relentless momentum of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, where the iconic "knock of fate" transforms from a threat into a thunderous, life-affirming triumph. It is a program designed to be felt as much as heard—a testament to the fire that burns when we refuse to be broken.
POLINA NAZAYKINSKAYA Fractures
JOHANNES BRAHMS Double Concerto for Violin and Cello
featuring Emily Bruskin, violin and Julia Bruskin, cello
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5