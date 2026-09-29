Fate, Fury, and Beethoven's Fifth

Event Details

featuring Emily and Julia Bruskin, violin and cello

Experience a visceral journey through the highs and lows of the human spirit, where every note is a heartbeat in the face of destiny. The concert ignites with Polina Nazaykinskaya’s Fractures, a searing exploration of vulnerability and resilience that prepares the air for the arrival of sisters Emily and Julia Bruskin. In Brahms’s Double Concerto, their bond creates a powerful dialogue of reconciliation, proving that even the deepest frictions can find harmony. The experience culminates in the relentless momentum of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, where the iconic "knock of fate" transforms from a threat into a thunderous, life-affirming triumph. It is a program designed to be felt as much as heard—a testament to the fire that burns when we refuse to be broken.

POLINA NAZAYKINSKAYA Fractures

JOHANNES BRAHMS Double Concerto for Violin and Cello

featuring Emily Bruskin, violin and Julia Bruskin, cello

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5