Family Promise 2026 Star Gala

Join us for the 2026 Family Promise Star Gala as we celebrate hope, community, and the incredible impact that happens when people come together to help families with children overcome homelessness and housing insecurity.

Guests will enjoy an inspiring evening featuring dinner, meaningful stories, exciting auction opportunities, and the chance to invest in brighter futures for families throughout our community.

Whether you're a longtime supporter or joining us for the first time, we'd look forward to celebrating with you!

Together, we're keeping our promise to families. 💜

Date: October 8, 2026

Location: Mark Arts, Wichita