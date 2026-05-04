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  • Kids & Family

Family Fun with the Wichita Symphony: A Sensory-Friendly Concert

  • Kids & Family

Family Fun with the Wichita Symphony: A Sensory-Friendly Concert

Bring the whole family for an interactive, sensory-friendly concert with the Wichita Symphony Orchestra. Learn about the instruments and discover the joy of live music together. For ages 4-8.

Advanced Learning Library
06:30 PM - 07:15 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org