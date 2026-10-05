Wichita Blues Society presents Family Blues in the Park at Horseshow Shelter of Sedgwick County Park

The musical lineup includes two youth bands

The Sunday Nights

The Ankle Biters

Orphan Jon Trio will be the headliner starting at 4

There will be Blues education between sets

Food truck will be parked next to the shelter

Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to see the concert.

Merchandise and membership tables will be in the shelter

We will be raffling off Danielle Nicole tickets (November 27) and a youth guitar and maybe even more!