© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: Jazz & Blues

Family Blues in the Park

  • Live Music: Jazz & Blues

Family Blues in the Park

Wichita Blues Society presents Family Blues in the Park at Horseshow Shelter of Sedgwick County Park

The musical lineup includes two youth bands

The Sunday Nights
The Ankle Biters

Orphan Jon Trio will be the headliner starting at 4

There will be Blues education between sets
Food truck will be parked next to the shelter
Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to see the concert.
Merchandise and membership tables will be in the shelter
We will be raffling off Danielle Nicole tickets (November 27) and a youth guitar and maybe even more!

Sedgwick County Park
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Blues Society
https://wichitablues.org
Sedgwick County Park
6501 West 21st Street
Wichita, Kansas 67205
(316)660-1780