- Live Music: Jazz & Blues
Family Blues in the Park
- Live Music: Jazz & Blues
Family Blues in the Park
Wichita Blues Society presents Family Blues in the Park at Horseshow Shelter of Sedgwick County Park
The musical lineup includes two youth bands
The Sunday Nights
The Ankle Biters
Orphan Jon Trio will be the headliner starting at 4
There will be Blues education between sets
Food truck will be parked next to the shelter
Bring your lawn chairs or blankets to see the concert.
Merchandise and membership tables will be in the shelter
We will be raffling off Danielle Nicole tickets (November 27) and a youth guitar and maybe even more!
Sedgwick County Park
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Blues Society
Sedgwick County Park
6501 West 21st StreetWichita, Kansas 67205
(316)660-1780