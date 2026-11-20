- Charity & Outreach,
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Family ArtVenture: Holiday Open House in Partnership with Friends of the Wichita Art Museum
- Charity & Outreach,
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Family ArtVenture: Holiday Open House in Partnership with Friends of the Wichita Art Museum
Bring the whole household for indoor wintry fun for all generations. Dance to tunes by DJ Carbon, find Holiday characters, and explore Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights with hands-on sensory and creative stations.
Join us for:
• Performances by Kansas Dance Academy (11:30-11:45 AM)
• StoryTime with an elf special guest (11:15 AM, 11:45 AM, 12:15PM, and 12:45 PM)
• Friends University Flute Choir in the galleries (11 AM – 12 PM)
• Games, stories, prizes, and a miniature train display
• Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus
• Sensory and imagination stations in the galleries
• Artmaking in PLAY
Wichita Art Museum
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Wichita Art Museum
FriendsWAMcrew@gmail.com
Wichita Art Museum
1400 W. Museum Blvd.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-268-4921