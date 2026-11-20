Bring the whole household for indoor wintry fun for all generations. Dance to tunes by DJ Carbon, find Holiday characters, and explore Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights with hands-on sensory and creative stations.

Join us for:

• Performances by Kansas Dance Academy (11:30-11:45 AM)

• StoryTime with an elf special guest (11:15 AM, 11:45 AM, 12:15PM, and 12:45 PM)

• Friends University Flute Choir in the galleries (11 AM – 12 PM)

• Games, stories, prizes, and a miniature train display

• Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus

• Sensory and imagination stations in the galleries

• Artmaking in PLAY

