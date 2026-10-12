Family ArtVenture: Holiday Open House in Partnership with Friends of the Wichita Art Museum

Bring the whole household for indoor wintry fun for all generations. Dance to tunes by DJ Carbon, find Holiday characters, and explore 'Past & Present: Celebrating New Acquisitions and Collection Highlights' with hands-on sensory and creative stations.

Explore, look, and take part in art together with a FREE Family ArtVenture, featuring special gallery activities and hands-on artmaking projects that bring the art at WAM to life. No reservations are required and you may drop in anytime on select Saturdays. Stay for an hour or stay for the entire time. Activities take place throughout the museum.