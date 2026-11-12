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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Kids & Family

Exhibit: Windows on Collection - From the Plott Toy Shop: Wooden Toys by Leonard Plott & Paula Plott-Amos

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Kids & Family

Exhibit: Windows on Collection - From the Plott Toy Shop: Wooden Toys by Leonard Plott & Paula Plott-Amos

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jan 03, 2027.

Event Supported By

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S. Main St.
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org