- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family
Exhibit: Windows on Collection - From the Plott Toy Shop: Wooden Toys by Leonard Plott & Paula Plott-Amos
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Kids & Family
Exhibit: Windows on Collection - From the Plott Toy Shop: Wooden Toys by Leonard Plott & Paula Plott-Amos
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jan 03, 2027.
Event Supported By
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S. Main St.Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org