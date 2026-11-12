Exhibit: Miniature Christmas Trees

Starting with the Wreath Festival and lasting through to the New Year, the Museum maintains its holiday decorating tradition with garlands and ornaments strewn over the stairs and through the second floor. There, in the West Gallery, visitors will find an exhibit of miniature Christmas trees, created by Wichita artist Sylvia Jackson. With incredible detail and creativity, these trees may serve as inspiration for any Christmas enthusiast.

This private collection of hand-decorated trees has been loaned to the Museum for the holiday season by the artist herself, Sylvia Jackson. Beginning in the 1970s, with the creation of two Victorian-style trees for her sons, the collection has grown as new trees have been designed and displayed during the annual Trees of Christmas event at the First Church of the Nazarene. May the many joys of the season be yours as you share the charm of this very personal collection.

November 2026 - December 2026

Tues-Fri 11am-4pm, Sat & Sun 1-5pm

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum - 204 S Main