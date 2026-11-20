Our Holiday Market has a new home! Join us for our FIRST Holiday Market at the Envision Arts Center in Delano, kicking off on Small Business Saturday!

Saturday, November 28 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

535 W. Douglas Ave., Suite 160

Discover handcrafted ceramics, jewelry, textiles, paintings, mosaics, tactile art, homemade goods, and more, created by Envision Arts Program artists and our partners at Heartspring, The Looking Glass, and PRIDE. Find a one-of-a-kind gift while supporting local artists who are blind, visually impaired, and have other disabilities. Free gift wrapping is available!

Artists receive 70% of all proceeds, with the remainder reinvested into the Envision Arts Program to support year-round creativity, learning, and independence.

Make us part of your Holidays in Delano adventure! Grab a Holidays in Delano Passport, explore participating businesses, and collect stamps for a chance to win a prize. Enjoy festive activities, local shopping, and something delicious along the way!

Can’t make opening day? The market continues through December 12:

• Tuesday–Friday: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Saturdays: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Shop local. Support artists. Celebrate community.

