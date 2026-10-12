Empty Bowls Wichita Chili Cook-off

Where Clay and Community Come Together to Fight Student Hunger - One Bowl at a Time. (Admission includes one ceramic bowl, chili, and soup)

Join us for the Empty Bowls-Wichita 2026 Chili Cook-off on October 17, from 11am to 1pm at WSU Woolsey Hall/Barton School of Business.

Guests select one of hundreds of bowls made by artists and community members. They then take their new-found bowl and sample dozens of chilis and soups, donated by local restaurant chefs, and food industry partners. Once guests have enjoyed sharing this experience together, the concept is…an “Empty Bowl” is brought home to remind us of all the “Empty Bowls” in our community. All proceeds benefit organizations in Wichita to help fight food insecurity. This year's beneficiaries include: Pando Initiative, and the Kiah Duggins WSU Shocker Support Locker.