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Empowered Senior Seminar: Untold Mysteries of Your Past: Geology

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Community Events

Empowered Senior Seminar: Untold Mysteries of Your Past: Geology

Thursday, Nov. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Free Senior Seminar with Empowered Seniors
Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon
The Untold Mysteries of Your Past: Genealogy, Legacy, and Gratitude for the Future.

Take a closer look at how to find the hidden stories of your family history and learn how exploring your past can help shape a meaningful legacy and a thankful heart for the future.
Free and open to the public, Reserve your spot at EmpoweredSenior.org

Botanica
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Empowered Senior
3166864500
kambrose@kw.com
https://empoweredsenior.org/
Botanica
701 N Amidon St
Wichita, Kansas 67203
(316) 264-0448
https://botanica.org/