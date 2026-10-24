Empowered Senior Seminar: Untold Mysteries of Your Past: Geology

Thursday, Nov. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Free Senior Seminar with Empowered Seniors

Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon

The Untold Mysteries of Your Past: Genealogy, Legacy, and Gratitude for the Future.

Take a closer look at how to find the hidden stories of your family history and learn how exploring your past can help shape a meaningful legacy and a thankful heart for the future.

Free and open to the public, Reserve your spot at EmpoweredSenior.org

