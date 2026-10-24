- Classes/Workshops,
- Community Events
Empowered Senior Seminar: Untold Mysteries of Your Past: Geology
- Classes/Workshops,
- Community Events
Empowered Senior Seminar: Untold Mysteries of Your Past: Geology
Thursday, Nov. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Free Senior Seminar with Empowered Seniors
Botanica, The Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon
The Untold Mysteries of Your Past: Genealogy, Legacy, and Gratitude for the Future.
Take a closer look at how to find the hidden stories of your family history and learn how exploring your past can help shape a meaningful legacy and a thankful heart for the future.
Free and open to the public, Reserve your spot at EmpoweredSenior.org
Botanica
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Empowered Senior
3166864500
kambrose@kw.com