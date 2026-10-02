"Echoes of 1984" will be a screening of the circa 1984 movie named the same, "1984", based on the book of the same name.

Following the screening, the group may discuss the film, how it relates to current events, and ways to protect our communities from slowly becoming the dystopian society depicted in the film.

If you've been concerned about government overreach into the private lives of its citizens—whether that be through ID requirements, over-surveillance of digital activity, or location tracking via Automated License Plate Readers (a la Flock, Axon, etc.)—then this event will be a fantastic opportunity for you to meet with like-minded individuals who want to see Wichita become a beacon of liberty in Kansas.