Downtown History & Architecture Walking Tour

Do you know about the infamous Old West gun fighter who spent part of his childhood in Wichita? Or the story of the millionaire who paid to build Wichita’s first public library building, even though he never visited our city? Do you know about the oldest commercial building in Wichita, built in 1874? Hear all of these stories, and much more, on our Downtown History and Architecture Tour!

This is an entirely outdoor walking tour, and it lasts about 1.5 to 2 hours - you will walk about 12 blocks. This tour starts on the Main Street sidewalk, in front of the Wichita Sedgwick County Historical Museum, at 204 S. Main Street.

You will receive an order confirmation by email and will be added to the reservation list upon the completion of your order. We do not mail out physical tickets.

Tour moves at a leisurely pace with short periods of standing at designated tour stops. Considerable walking, unpaved areas, uneven sidewalks, brick streets and cross traffic can be expected.

This tour is written and provided by the Docents and Frank Lloyd Wright's Allen House.