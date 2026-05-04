- Kids & Family
Dinosaur Sensory Bin
- Kids & Family
Dinosaur Sensory Bin
Engage your senses as you dig to discover what's buried beneath the earth. Tickets required; pick up a ticket at the children's desk starting 30 minutes prior to the program. For PreK-5th grades.
Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org