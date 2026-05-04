© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Kids & Family

Dinosaur Sensory Bin

  • Kids & Family

Dinosaur Sensory Bin

Engage your senses as you dig to discover what's buried beneath the earth. Tickets required; pick up a ticket at the children's desk starting 30 minutes prior to the program. For PreK-5th grades.

Advanced Learning Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita Public Library
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org
Advanced Learning Library
711 W. 2nd St.
Wichita, Kansas 67203
316-261-8500
admin@wichitalibrary.org
www.wichitalibrary.org