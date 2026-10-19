Dia de los muertos 2026

We are excited to celebrate one of the most representative celebrations in Mexico.

It is an ancient celebration that makes us remember the people and pets that we love with altars, food,music that made them happy in life.

Join us this OCTOBER 24th from

-11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

in Plaza International Nomar. Food,Bar,Dancers,altars,Art,Live Music,Contests and many more.

Celebra.inc

-Wichita hispanic Business Community

Neza Tires&Wheels

Lo que Nadie Nos pregunto

Friducha Gift Shop

invite you! Free Event!