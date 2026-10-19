- Community Events
Dia de los muertos 2026
- Community Events
Dia de los muertos 2026
We are excited to celebrate one of the most representative celebrations in Mexico.
It is an ancient celebration that makes us remember the people and pets that we love with altars, food,music that made them happy in life.
Join us this OCTOBER 24th from
-11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
in Plaza International Nomar. Food,Bar,Dancers,altars,Art,Live Music,Contests and many more.
Celebra.inc
-Wichita hispanic Business Community
Neza Tires&Wheels
Lo que Nadie Nos pregunto
Friducha Gift Shop
invite you! Free Event!
Nomar International Market
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Nomar International Market
204 E 21st St NWichita, Kansas 67214