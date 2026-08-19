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  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Derby Arts Council: Veteran Art Show

  • Art & Museum Exhibits

Derby Arts Council: Veteran Art Show

Derby Arts Council: Veteran Art Show at the Derby Public Library

The exhibit is set to run Aug. 31 through Oct. 22 and will collect works from veteran artists across all mediums (fiber arts, photography, painting, metalwork, etc.) to be shown in the Gathering Space Gallery and display case at the library entrance.

As part of the exhibit, there will be awards up for grabs, with Aug. 4 the deadline to submit entries. There will also be a public reception — and awards presentation — for the exhibit on Sept. 18.

Derby Public Library
Every week through Oct 22, 2026.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM

Event Supported By

Derby Arts Council
https://derbylibrary.com/events/exhibits
Derby Public Library
1600 E Walnut Grove
Derby, Kansas 67037
316-788-0760
admin@derbylibrary.com
https://derbylibrary.com/home