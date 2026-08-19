Derby Arts Council: Veteran Art Show at the Derby Public Library

The exhibit is set to run Aug. 31 through Oct. 22 and will collect works from veteran artists across all mediums (fiber arts, photography, painting, metalwork, etc.) to be shown in the Gathering Space Gallery and display case at the library entrance.

As part of the exhibit, there will be awards up for grabs, with Aug. 4 the deadline to submit entries. There will also be a public reception — and awards presentation — for the exhibit on Sept. 18.