- Art & Museum Exhibits
Derby Arts Council: Veteran Art Show
- Art & Museum Exhibits
Derby Arts Council: Veteran Art Show
Derby Arts Council: Veteran Art Show at the Derby Public Library
The exhibit is set to run Aug. 31 through Oct. 22 and will collect works from veteran artists across all mediums (fiber arts, photography, painting, metalwork, etc.) to be shown in the Gathering Space Gallery and display case at the library entrance.
As part of the exhibit, there will be awards up for grabs, with Aug. 4 the deadline to submit entries. There will also be a public reception — and awards presentation — for the exhibit on Sept. 18.
Derby Public Library
Every week through Oct 22, 2026.
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Monday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Thursday: 09:00 AM - 08:30 PM
Event Supported By
Derby Arts Council
Derby Public Library
1600 E Walnut GroveDerby, Kansas 67037
316-788-0760
admin@derbylibrary.com