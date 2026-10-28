Crafts and Chords - Christmas Ukulele Class for Kids

PARENTS - do you need 2 hours to finish up some Christmas shopping AWAY from your kids? Drop them off with us!

Sunday, December 6th, 2026 we are hosting our first ever Crafts and Chords Ukulele Class for ages 7-12!

In this class, kiddos will get to learn to play 3 Christmas Songs on the Ukulele, AND complete 2 take-home crafts to take home as as gifts, or to display around the holiday time! Depending on time, we will also add in some fun Ukulele games for kiddos to play as well.

Cost is 25 per kiddo and includes the two craft kits. We are only opening up 8 spots for this class, and they will go quickly!

Ready to sign up? Text the word "CRAFT" or call 316-530-4344 to reserve your spot today!