COUTURE at Heart Fashion Show ♥️

Welcome to Couture At Heart! A fashion show benefiting the American Heart Association ❤️

Join us for a runway experience hosted by Evan Rolfe, a 2026 American Heart Association Leaders of Impact Nominee.

Featuring local designers and retailers, the evening will showcase a variety of unique looks while bringing the Wichita community together to support heart health and the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

Doors open at 5:30 PM, with the fashion show beginning at 6:00 PM.

Guests will enjoy an exciting runway show followed by a post-show reception in the foyer, featuring food, drinks, shopping, and opportunities to connect with participating vendors and designers. Dress to impress! ❤️ If you have it, we encourage guests to wear red or incorporate a red accessory to help us celebrate the heart behind the event. Come ready for a night of couture, community, and a cause that matters!

We can't wait to see you there!

