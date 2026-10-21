IT'S CLOWN JAM! A weirdly sweet and creepily hilarious variety show created to showcase original work in Wichita.

Come experience an unforgettable mix of clowning, magic, burlesque, puppetry, drag, and all things weird and wonderful. Meet wannabe horror host, Victor Vlad von Vichtenstein, who resides in a haunted Victorian mansion with a houseful of fabulous, unsettling and downright strange roommates- because apparently even monsters need someone to split the rent with.

Seating is first come, first serve!

Doors 7:30pm

Show 8pm