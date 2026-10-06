Did you know October is National Cider Month? We’re celebrating in a BIG way with our first-ever Cider Fest Weekend!!! Join us for 4 days of cider, apples, crafts, trivia, music, tastings, and plenty of fun!

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 — Trivia at 7 pm

Think you know your apples? One round of Ryan Meyers’ trivia will be completely dedicated to apples & cider.

Bring your A-game! 🍎

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9 — Open Craft Day

Drop in for some apple-themed crafting! Plus, Belinda is back with her fabulous Halloween cards from 6-8 pm. Come craft, sip, and get into the spooky season. 👻

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 — CIDER ALL DAY

Get ready for a full day of cider fun!

- Blind Flight Cider Challenge — All Day

Test your skills to see if you can identify 4 mystery White Crow ciders by taste and smell! Then use your challenge card to enter for a chance at a giveaway!

- Chat with the Cider Maker and Guided Production Tours from 2–5 PM

Go behind the scenes, learn about the cider-making process, and get your questions answered. Tours will begin every half hour at 2 PM, with the final tour starting at 4:30 PM.

- Live Music in the evening

Stick around for the Renea Abdallah Jazz Trio starting at 7 pm and enjoy apple variety tastings.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 — Apple Bingo 2-4 pm

Join us for a very special “Apple bingo” where we will have fun facts and trivia about apples and cider. Plus we’ll have prizes (including edible ones) for all the apple lovers out there!

🍺 PLUS ALL WEEKEND: The best part is that we will be featuring four Midwest cider makers on tap so that you can taste some of the incredible cider being made by our friends across the region! We will have cider from

Boulevard Brewing, Meadowlark, Dave & Dani, and Louisburg Cider!

🍎🍎🍎 Mark your calendars and join us to celebrate cider!