- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Capstone Celebration
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Capstone Celebration
Join the School of Performing Arts to celebrate senior capstone projects by students in dance performance & choreography, dance general studies, design & technical theatre, musical theatre, theatre, and acting.
Welsbacher Theatre
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita State School of Performing Arts
(316) 978-3456
Performingarts@wichita.edu
Welsbacher Theatre
5015 East 29th St NWichita, Kansas 67220