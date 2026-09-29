Brit Floyd – The world's premier Pink Floyd Experience

show – returns in 2026 with their most spectacular tour to

date - The Moon, The Wall & Beyond! Experience Pink

Floyd’s iconic masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon, the

very best of The Wall, and much more – with mind-blowing

lights, award-winning laser presentation, and stunning

visuals. Hear ‘Money’, ‘Comfortably Numb’, ‘Run Like Hell’

and more live!

One unforgettable night – at Heartland Credit Union Arena on Friday, October 2nd!

Doors: 7:00 pm

Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets Available Now!