- Live Music: Rock/Pop
Brit Floyd
- Live Music: Rock/Pop
Brit Floyd
Brit Floyd – The world's premier Pink Floyd Experience
show – returns in 2026 with their most spectacular tour to
date - The Moon, The Wall & Beyond! Experience Pink
Floyd’s iconic masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon, the
very best of The Wall, and much more – with mind-blowing
lights, award-winning laser presentation, and stunning
visuals. Hear ‘Money’, ‘Comfortably Numb’, ‘Run Like Hell’
and more live!
One unforgettable night – at Heartland Credit Union Arena on Friday, October 2nd!
Doors: 7:00 pm
Show: 8:00 pm
Tickets Available Now!
Heartland Credit Union Arena
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Heartland Credit Union Arena
8151 N Arena Dr.Park City, Kansas 67147