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  • Live Music: Rock/Pop

Brit Floyd

  • Live Music: Rock/Pop

Brit Floyd

Brit Floyd – The world's premier Pink Floyd Experience
show – returns in 2026 with their most spectacular tour to
date - The Moon, The Wall & Beyond! Experience Pink
Floyd’s iconic masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon, the
very best of The Wall, and much more – with mind-blowing
lights, award-winning laser presentation, and stunning
visuals. Hear ‘Money’, ‘Comfortably Numb’, ‘Run Like Hell’
and more live!

One unforgettable night – at Heartland Credit Union Arena on Friday, October 2nd!

Doors: 7:00 pm
Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets Available Now!

Heartland Credit Union Arena
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Heartland Credit Union Arena
8151 N Arena Dr.
Park City, Kansas 67147