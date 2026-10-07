BOSS MOVES MIXER

Go into November with a plan.

Join Des The Poet for an evening of conversation, connection, and action. Bring a goal you’ve been thinking about. Leave with that goal written down, a personalized seven-day action plan, and a way to check in on your progress.

Your $50 admission includes a BOSS Affirmations book and card deck. Dress to impress, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, and meet people who are ready to make their next move. The evening will also introduce INTENTITY.

Friday, October 30 | 6–9 PM

Love & Co. | 1720 E. Douglas, Wichita

Scholarships available. Reserve your spot through Eventbrite, or contact the organizer to ask about a scholarship.