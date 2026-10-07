- Community Events,
- Live Music: All,
- Book Readings
BOSS MOVES MIXER
- Community Events,
- Live Music: All,
- Book Readings
BOSS MOVES MIXER
BOSS MOVES MIXER
Go into November with a plan.
Join Des The Poet for an evening of conversation, connection, and action. Bring a goal you’ve been thinking about. Leave with that goal written down, a personalized seven-day action plan, and a way to check in on your progress.
Your $50 admission includes a BOSS Affirmations book and card deck. Dress to impress, enjoy hors d’oeuvres, and meet people who are ready to make their next move. The evening will also introduce INTENTITY.
Friday, October 30 | 6–9 PM
Love & Co. | 1720 E. Douglas, Wichita
Scholarships available. Reserve your spot through Eventbrite, or contact the organizer to ask about a scholarship.
Love and co
50
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Intentity Collective
Artist Group Info
Des The Poet
Love and co
1720 E. DouglasWichita, Kansas 67214
(316) 519-8735
316lovekitchen@gmail.com