BOOtanica 2026

Join us for BOOtanica!, a thrilling three-weekend fall festival packed with seasonal fun, spooky surprises, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the gardens. Each weekend features a variety of hands-on fall favorites, including Pumpkin Carving, Trick-or-Treating, Face Painting, Live Music, and more!

Friday, October 23:

Fall Family Movie Lounge at the Terrace Patio 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Trick-or-Treat at various locations 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Phantom Fables with Flying Pig Improv in the Beverly Blue Garden 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

BOOtanical Shakespeare with WSU School of Performing Arts 6:30 PM - 8:30PM

BOOtanica Bingo in the Koi Pond Pavilion 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM

DJ Carbon on the Stage 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Costume Contest 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 24:

Ghosts in the Garden Story Time at the Children's Garden Amphitheater 3:00 PM

Cornhole Tournament on the Grand Lawn 3:00 PM

Trick-or-Treat at various locations 4:010 PM to 6:00 PM

Fall Family Movie Lounge at the Terrace Patio 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Phantom Fables with Flying Pig Improv in the Beverly Blue Garden 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

BOOtanical Shakespeare with WSU School of Performing Arts 6:30 PM - 8:30PM

BOOtanica Bingo in the Koi Pond Pavilion 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM

Wichita Children's Theatre and Dance Company on the Stage 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM