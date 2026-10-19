- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
BOOtanica 2026
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
BOOtanica 2026
Join us for BOOtanica!, a thrilling three-weekend fall festival packed with seasonal fun, spooky surprises, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the gardens. Each weekend features a variety of hands-on fall favorites, including Pumpkin Carving, Trick-or-Treating, Face Painting, Live Music, and more!
Friday, October 23:
Fall Family Movie Lounge at the Terrace Patio 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Trick-or-Treat at various locations 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Phantom Fables with Flying Pig Improv in the Beverly Blue Garden 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
BOOtanical Shakespeare with WSU School of Performing Arts 6:30 PM - 8:30PM
BOOtanica Bingo in the Koi Pond Pavilion 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM
DJ Carbon on the Stage 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Costume Contest 8:00 PM
Saturday, October 24:
Ghosts in the Garden Story Time at the Children's Garden Amphitheater 3:00 PM
Cornhole Tournament on the Grand Lawn 3:00 PM
Trick-or-Treat at various locations 4:010 PM to 6:00 PM
Fall Family Movie Lounge at the Terrace Patio 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Phantom Fables with Flying Pig Improv in the Beverly Blue Garden 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
BOOtanical Shakespeare with WSU School of Performing Arts 6:30 PM - 8:30PM
BOOtanica Bingo in the Koi Pond Pavilion 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM
Wichita Children's Theatre and Dance Company on the Stage 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 10:00 PM