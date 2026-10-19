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BOOtanica 2026

  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

BOOtanica 2026

Join us for BOOtanica!, a thrilling three-weekend fall festival packed with seasonal fun, spooky surprises, and family-friendly entertainment throughout the gardens. Each weekend features a variety of hands-on fall favorites, including Pumpkin Carving, Trick-or-Treating, Face Painting, Live Music, and more!

Friday, October 23:
Fall Family Movie Lounge at the Terrace Patio 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Trick-or-Treat at various locations 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Phantom Fables with Flying Pig Improv in the Beverly Blue Garden 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
BOOtanical Shakespeare with WSU School of Performing Arts 6:30 PM - 8:30PM
BOOtanica Bingo in the Koi Pond Pavilion 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM
DJ Carbon on the Stage 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Costume Contest 8:00 PM

Saturday, October 24:
Ghosts in the Garden Story Time at the Children's Garden Amphitheater 3:00 PM
Cornhole Tournament on the Grand Lawn 3:00 PM
Trick-or-Treat at various locations 4:010 PM to 6:00 PM
Fall Family Movie Lounge at the Terrace Patio 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Phantom Fables with Flying Pig Improv in the Beverly Blue Garden 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
BOOtanical Shakespeare with WSU School of Performing Arts 6:30 PM - 8:30PM
BOOtanica Bingo in the Koi Pond Pavilion 6:00 PM, 7:00 PM, 8:00 PM
Wichita Children's Theatre and Dance Company on the Stage 6:00 PM and 7:30 PM

Botanica
$17 Adults | $10 Children 3-11 | 2 &amp; Under Free
Every week through Oct 24, 2026.
Friday: 05:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 02:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Botanica
(316) 264-0448
kchristensen@botanica.org
https://botanica.org/?fbclid=IwAR0rVjNoFkxl02xL5ylg3WKt1kOZ8L7SMLjm_RU7kggLNoqZE7qvout7PBM
Botanica
701 N Amidon St
Wichita, Kansas 67203
(316) 264-0448
https://botanica.org/