Bloomfield Carillon Concert - Thanksgiving

Come out to the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum for a free lunchtime concert!

From the 5th-floor clock tower, the Bloomfield Foundation continues an over half-century tradition as the Carillon will be played from 12-1pm.

Out of public view, the Carillon can best be heard outside the museum. Take a midday break inside Heritage Square, or enjoy street-side the beautiful sounds from these talented musicians.

(Access to Heritage Square is through the museum)

The 2026-7 Season is presented under the direction of Lynne Davis, Robert L. Town Distinguished Professor of Organ Wichita State University — School of Music, funded by The Sam & Rie Bloomfield Foundation.

Free admission

Open to the public