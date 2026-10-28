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Bloomfield Carillon Concert - Thanksgiving

  • Live Music: Classical
  • Kids & Family

Bloomfield Carillon Concert - Thanksgiving

Come out to the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum for a free lunchtime concert!

From the 5th-floor clock tower, the Bloomfield Foundation continues an over half-century tradition as the Carillon will be played from 12-1pm.

Out of public view, the Carillon can best be heard outside the museum. Take a midday break inside Heritage Square, or enjoy street-side the beautiful sounds from these talented musicians.
(Access to Heritage Square is through the museum)

The 2026-7 Season is presented under the direction of Lynne Davis, Robert L. Town Distinguished Professor of Organ Wichita State University — School of Music, funded by The Sam & Rie Bloomfield Foundation.

Free admission
Open to the public

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 25 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org
Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum
204 S. Main St.
Wichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 265-9314
wschm@wichitahistory.org
http://www.wichitahistory.org