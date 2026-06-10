Bloktoberfest 2026

Wichita’s Naftzger Park will be transformed into a Biergarten featuring live music, food, games, and of course – BIER!

It’s a party for everyone! There is tons to see and do for free! Local vendors will have food and drinks for sale. Our tap trucks will be loaded with an amazing selection of local, regional, and German beers.

Kid and dog friendly!

What would Bloktoberfest be without tasty beers? We'll have over 100 beer options available. Grab a stein and come find your new favorite brew!

Enjoy entertainment and festive Oktoberfest inspired grooves throughout the day.

The Dachshund is widely known for its blazing speed. Our annual wiener dog races showcase the athleticism of these majestic doggos.

BEER FEST GENERAL ADMISSION – $50

VIP BEER FEST – $115

VIP includes one hour early entry to the tasting + 20oz limited edition ceramic stein.

