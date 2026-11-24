For 52 years, the Nutcracker has been how Wichita starts the holidays. This December, Ballet Wichita brings Clara, the Mouse King and the Sugar Plum Fairy back to the Century II Concert Hall, with Tchaikovsky's score played live by the full Ballet Wichita Symphony and dancers from all over town on stage. Bring someone who's never been, or bring the whole family back again.

Friday, December 18 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, December 19 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, December 20 at 2:00 PM

Tickets are $26 to $60

