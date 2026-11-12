AVENUE Q is the laugh-out-loud, Tony Award–winning musical that’s anything but your typical puppet show.

Winner of the “Triple Crown” of Tony Awards—Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book—this irreverent comedy follows Princeton, a recent college grad, as he navigates the messy realities of adulthood alongside a quirky cast of puppets and humans.

With sharp humor, unforgettable songs, and a whole lot of heart, AVENUE Q tackles topics like careers, relationships, and finding your purpose—with a delightfully adult twist.

Smart, satirical, and surprisingly sweet, it’s a show for grown-ups who know that life doesn’t always turn out the way we planned.