- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Avenue Q
- Theater & Dance: Musicals
Avenue Q
AVENUE Q is the laugh-out-loud, Tony Award–winning musical that’s anything but your typical puppet show.
Winner of the “Triple Crown” of Tony Awards—Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book—this irreverent comedy follows Princeton, a recent college grad, as he navigates the messy realities of adulthood alongside a quirky cast of puppets and humans.
With sharp humor, unforgettable songs, and a whole lot of heart, AVENUE Q tackles topics like careers, relationships, and finding your purpose—with a delightfully adult twist.
Smart, satirical, and surprisingly sweet, it’s a show for grown-ups who know that life doesn’t always turn out the way we planned.
Roxy's Downtown Theater
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Roxy's Downtown Theater
316-265-4400
admin@roxysdowntown.com
Roxy's Downtown Theater
412 E Douglas AveWichita, Kansas 67202
box-office@roxysdowntown.com