Author Event with Nghiem Tran

About the Book

A book-length poem about the tumultuous relationship between two queer Vietnamese immigrants.

When a young man undergoes electroconvulsive therapy to quiet memories of childhood abuse, he alienates himself from his partner, creating a volatile, at-times violent rift in their relationship. As the couple clashes over how best to address and cope with mental illness, they must confront the painful history that they have so desperately tried to escape.

Nghiem Tran's debut collection wrestles with the terror of vulnerability, the limits of devotion, and the dark joy of self-destruction.

About the Author

Nghiem Tran was born in Vietnam and raised in Kansas. He received his BA from Vassar College and his MFA from Syracuse University. A Kundiman Fellow, his poetry has been published in The American Poetry Review, The Offing, Hyphen Magazine, and The Margins. His debut novella, We’re Safe When We’re Alone (Coffee House Press) was one of NPR’s Books We Love 2023.