Author Event with Laurie L. Dove

About the Book

There’s something in the water, and Tribal Marshal Starr fears that a gruesome death in the lake is only a symptom of a greater danger in this mystery from USA Today bestselling author Laurie L. Dove.

At the height of summer, Blackstream Oil finally starts drilling on Saliquaw Nation. But when an oil worker is found dead, inexplicably missing his heart, the already controversial oil deal is put at risk.

Starr is still chasing cold cases of missing women, with hardly any leads and even fewer resources to follow them. This perplexing death of an outsider—a white man—is the last thing she needs to distract from her mission.

But when a suspect in a fifteen-years-cold disappearance returns home to the rez, employed by the same shady fracking company, Starr wonders if he might be the key to solving both mysteries—past and present.

All the while, there are strange phenomena among the reservation’s wildlife—bison display aggression, fish wash ashore, and Starr begins hearing a Rain Crow's distinctive call everywhere she turns. The more Starr learns, the less it all makes sense… and the cry of the Rain Crow warns that a storm is coming.

About the Author

Laurie L. Dove is a reporter and editor whose work has appeared in numerous publications and garnered several honors for outstanding journalism. She graduated with a master’s degree in creative writing and literature from Harvard University. She is an adjunct professor who currently lives and writes in Kansas. Find her at lauriedove.com.