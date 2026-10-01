Author Event with Crowley Clark

About the Book

Hunter Long’s job as a CIA analyst is just a distraction from his internal battle with the ghosts of his past, from the man he accidentally killed to the one who supposedly killed his parents when he was a kid. He lives in the shadow of his late grandfather, a CIA legend, until a gruesome cartel murder signals a consolidation of power in Mexico and thrusts him into a high-stakes international conspiracy. And when he learns of a family secret that can only be unlocked in Mexico, he has no choice but to leave the safety of a desk for the country he swore he’d never return to and finds himself face-to-face with the relentless new cartel leader.

As the young cartel boss assumes power in a sinister scheme to take over the country by spilling more blood, a Mexico plagued by violence becomes the stage for a dangerously close U.S. proxy war with China and Russia. Haunted by his family’s secrets, Hunter must confront the violent instincts he has long suppressed to prevent a global catastrophe and battle his personal demons to become the lethal machine he was destined to be.

About the Author

Crowley Clark is the author of Shadows of the Fathers, a modern espionage thriller about intelligence work, cartel power, geopolitics, and family legacy.

A lifelong student of history, psychology, and international affairs, he draws on extensive research and travel in Latin America to build fast-paced stories grounded in the moral complexity of the intelligence world.

Clark is an associate member of International Thriller Writers, an independent author member of the Crime Writers Association, and a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association. Based in the Wichita area, he shares thrillers, publishing, and the behind-the-scenes process of launching his debut with a community of more than 40,000 Instagram followers at @crowleyclarkbooks.