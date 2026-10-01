Author Event with Craig Johnson

About the Book

A wintry collection of Longmire stories by the beloved author of the New York Times bestselling series

Walt Longmire, sheriff of Absaroka County, investigates a series of eccentric small-town crises in fifteen holiday-inspired stories. An old dog mysteriously escapes the animal shelter night after night. A deputy deploys an unexpected diversion during a hostage standoff. The baby Jesus vanishes from a nativity scene. And Walt faces one of his most challenging assignments yet: caring for a 150-year-old sourdough starter, while apprehending a seven-year-old suspect with the diction of a 1930s gumshoe.

With a foreword by Longmire actor A Martinez, Have Courage is a gripping and open-hearted holiday collection—rich with the humor, humanity, and irresistible high jinks of Craig Johnson’s Absaroka County.

About the Author

Craig Johnson is the New York Times bestselling author of the Longmire mysteries, the basis for the hit Netflix original series Longmire. He is the recipient of the Western Writers of America’s spur awards and the Owen Wister Award, the Will Rogers Medallion and Lariat Award, the Mountain & Plains Independent Booksellers Association’s Reading the West Book Award for fiction, as well as the Bouchercon 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award. His novella Spirit of Steamboat was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 26.