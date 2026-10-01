Author Event with Amy Avery

About the Book

Raye is cursed. Living things crumble at her touch, drained by the demon who clings to her like a shadow. No wonder the townsfolk want her dead. Tormented and pursued, she seeks shelter in a mysterious castle.

The castle is an eerie place. Its residents lie trapped in time like flies in amber, all save one. Mir has a demon of her own, one that forces her to seek blood. When the two women begin to unravel their curses with the castle’s trove of magic, their demons unite, refusing to let their hosts escape. Perhaps even more dangerously, Mir can bear Raye’s poisonous touch: the first caress either of them has felt in years.

As monster hunters close in on the castle, Raye and Mir will have to break the binds of their twisted quadrangle before the past catches up with them.

Seductive and cinematic, this dark fantasy has teeth. Step into the castle. If you dare.

About the Author

Amy Avery is a graphic designer and hybrid author living in Kansas. Her debut novel, The Longest Autumn, an Owlcrate pick, was published by Flatiron Books in 2024. She continues to write unapologetically queer fantasy, including her Cambiare series under the pen name Avery Ames. When not writing, she will be found watching cooking shows with her partner, prowling used bookstores for vintage editions of her favorite gothic novels, or catering to the whims of a demanding tuxedo cat.