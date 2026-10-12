- Community Events
Art on the Trail
- Community Events
Art on the Trail
Experience the beauty of Kansas in the fall as we line the trails with local artists, crafts, activities, and more! Art on the Trail is an immersive outdoor event that celebrates the enchanting scenery of our region.
Open to visitors ages 21 and up, come enjoy the views and brews (at a cash bar)—or even create your own masterpiece!
FREE
Great Plains Nature Center
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Great Plains Nature Center
316-683-5499
Great Plains Nature Center
6232 East 29th St N UNIT 2200Wichita, Kansas 67220
(316) 683-5499
info@gpnc.org