Featuring Bishop William Murphy III, The Family, and NuLyric; Hosted by Akintunde

Gospel music lovers are invited to experience an unforgettable night of music, inspiration, and entertainment as “An Evening of Gospel Music”.

Presented by A Talent Showcase Production & Entertainment, in association with BibleWay Community of Faith, the highly anticipated evening will feature acclaimed gospel artist Bishop William Murphy III, The Family (formerly of Kirk Franklin and the Family), and Wichita’s own NuLyric, hosted by Stellar Awards Gospel Comedian Akintunde.

The evening is headlined by the Dove award and Stellar award winner, Bishop William Murphy III, most known for his hit song, ‘Praise is What I Do.’ Murphy is a native of Detroit, MI, currently residing in Atlanta, GA where he serves as pastor of the dReam Center. He is a GRAMMY award and Dove award nominee that has over two decades dedicated to ministry and faith.

Sharing the stage at the Evening of Gospel Music is The Family, a collective group of skilled singers responsible for one of gospel music’s top selling albums of all time – Kirk Franklin and The Family. This group’s most notable contributions include vocals for hit songs like ‘Now Behold the Lamb,’ ‘Melodies from Heaven,’ ‘Silver and Gold,’ and ‘He’s Able.’ The Family has reunited and is traveling the country to spread the gospel through song, with their newly released single, ‘Believe.’

Christian comedian and actor, Akintunde will serve as host of the evening Gospel, along with Wichita’s own opening act, NuLyric.

The event promises an uplifting celebration of gospel music that brings together dynamic vocals, inspirational messages and an atmosphere designed to encourage audiences of all ages.

Supporting Violence Impact

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Violence Impact, a program dedicated to supporting victims and survivors of gun violence.