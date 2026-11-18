A Trailblazer is a leader, a pacesetter, a pioneer, and each year we have four honorary categories for individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective arena. A Posthumous Trailblazer is awarded to those who have walked the path before us and given us hope as we move into the future.

For more than a decade, The Kansas African American Museum (TKAAM) has honored pioneers who helped shape the Kansas African American experience through an exhibit titled Trailblazers. Now, TKAAM recognizes the perseverance and achievements of these leaders at its dazzling annual fundraiser, A Tribute to Trailblazers. Each year this event proudly honors a new class of inductees into an esteemed, established “Hall of Fame.”

The event will air on the following channels:

KSMO

WIBW-Topeka

KWCH