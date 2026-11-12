Direct from New York’s Off-Broadway and London’s West End, the internationally acclaimed A Taste of Ireland Company presents its holiday spectacular, A Celtic Christmas.

Prepare to be enchanted with some of the world’s finest Irish dancers and musicians bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, in a show that will make you laugh, cry, and sing into the night. Experience the magic as world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, acapella tap battles, and heartwarming storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.

Featuring former World Irish dance champions and stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, A Celtic Christmas delivers a holiday celebration packed with Irish wit, traditional tunes and heartfelt ballads, alongside all your favorite carols. The show’s exciting mix of electrifying rhythms and extraordinary talent promises an evening brimming with Irish charm and enthralling entertainment, all in one powerhouse event.

Immerse yourself in a traditional Celtic landscape and let the magic of an Irish Christmas transport you to a world fi lled with excitement and wonder, where vibrant music and dance embody the heartbeat of the festive season. This is Christmas as the Irish have always celebrated it: warm, alive, and meant to be shared.

A Celtic Christmas is the gift nobody expects but everyone remembers. The night out you’ve been meaning to book. The memory you’ll make with the people you love most. Whether you’ve got Irish in your blood, Ireland on your bucket list, or you’re experiencing an Irish Christmas for the fi rst time, A Celtic Christmas is the holiday spectacular you won’t forget.

With over 400,000 social media followers and rave reviews from coast to coast, A Celtic Christmas keeps proving the same thing: joy, craic and world-class talent never go out of style. Night after night, audiences rise to their feet, and take a slice of Irish Christmas home with them. This year, there’s a seat waiting for you.

Don’t miss your chance to see this magical show as it tours this year for a strictly limited season. Get your tickets now before they sell out.

**musical instruments are subject to change from performance to performance