43rd Annual Wreath Festival at the Historical Museum

The 43rd Annual Wreath Festival will be held for three days this year. Admission to the museum is free to the public.

43rd annual WREATH FESTIVAL – Thursday through Saturday!

The annual holiday Wreath Festival will be held:

Thursday – Saturday

November 19th , 20th, and 21st

The Wreath Festival will feature custom wreaths, holiday gifts of all kinds, delicious baked goods, festive music, and special holiday-themed exhibits.

Museum doors open an hour early each day, for this special event (at 10:00 am Thurs & Friday; at 12:00 pm Saturday)

Lunch will be served:

– Thursday and Friday: 11:00 – 1:00 pm

– Saturday: 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Don’t miss a visit from Santa on Saturday between 1-2pm!

A hot, sit-down lunch featuring chicken casserole, salad, croissant, and dessert will be available. The cost is $18.

Reservations will be accepted by calling the Museum office at 316-265-9314 or emailing wschm@wichitahistory.org.

Drop-ins welcome – seating is limited.

Holiday shoppers will be delighted by the selection of unique holiday wreaths, decorations, accessories, stocking stuffers, ornaments, and other gifts. You won’t want to miss the Wichita Cottage, adorned to portray a traditional Victorian Christmas. Plan now to bring guests to the Wreath Festival and enjoy the holiday spirit at the Museum.

With holiday cheer and music filling the air, you’ll surely want to bring your friends and family to a wonderful destination for holiday ambiance and gift buying!

Thank you to our media sponsor KMUW for their support of this popular annual event!

And a major round of appreciation to our volunteers, the Friends of the Museum, whose sponsorship and hard work keep this event an annual tradition.