"4 Days in June" Showing

"4 Days in June" follows the people behind the Smoky Hill River Festival, but the story grew into something much larger than the Festival itself. The film explores creativity, community, and why people from different backgrounds continue to seek out shared experiences and common ground.

Our world is divided. The things that separate

us have become our focus and identity. Is there

another way? 4 Days in June explores the way

that a Kansas arts festival draws diverse

individuals onto common ground, creating a

space where people choose to set aside their

differences. The story of the Smoky Hill River

Festival gives hope to those who long to see a

world where division does not define us.