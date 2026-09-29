- Film
"4 Days in June" Showing
- Film
"4 Days in June" Showing
"4 Days in June" follows the people behind the Smoky Hill River Festival, but the story grew into something much larger than the Festival itself. The film explores creativity, community, and why people from different backgrounds continue to seek out shared experiences and common ground.
Our world is divided. The things that separate
us have become our focus and identity. Is there
another way? 4 Days in June explores the way
that a Kansas arts festival draws diverse
individuals onto common ground, creating a
space where people choose to set aside their
differences. The story of the Smoky Hill River
Festival gives hope to those who long to see a
world where division does not define us.
The Boulevard Theatres at OLD TOWN
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
The Boulevard Theatres at OLD TOWN
353 N Mead StWichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 844-2583