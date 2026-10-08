- Charity & Outreach
32nd Annual Alternative Gift Market
- Charity & Outreach
32nd Annual Alternative Gift Market
Shop a little differently this holiday season. ❤️🌎☮️🕊️ At the Wichita Alternative Gift Market, your gifts can provide clean water, healthcare, education, opportunity, dignity, and hope to people here at home and around the world, as well as some wonderful ways to support local and national nonprofits.
📅 Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 10 AM–4 PM
📍 Hillside Christian Church | 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita
✨ Free and open to the public!
Come shop with purpose and discover gifts that really change lives.
Hillside Christian Church
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Alternative Gift Market
(316) 269-0635
wichitaaltgiftmkt@gmail.com
Hillside Christian Church
8330 E. Douglas Ave.Wichita, Kansas 67206
316-683-6577
onchurch@hillsidecc.org