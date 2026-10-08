32nd Annual Alternative Gift Market

Shop a little differently this holiday season. ❤️🌎☮️🕊️ At the Wichita Alternative Gift Market, your gifts can provide clean water, healthcare, education, opportunity, dignity, and hope to people here at home and around the world, as well as some wonderful ways to support local and national nonprofits.

📅 Saturday, November 14, 2026 | 10 AM–4 PM

📍 Hillside Christian Church | 8330 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita

✨ Free and open to the public!

Come shop with purpose and discover gifts that really change lives.