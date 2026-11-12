2026 Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland

Friday, Dec. 4 | 6-8pm | Naftzger Park

Join Wichita Parks & Recreation for a magical Winter Wonderland! Enjoy the annual Holiday Tree Lighting with the Miracle League of Wichita, roast s’mores by the fire, sip hot cocoa, snap festive photos, and keep an eye out for the Grinch. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, write a letter to Santa, and take in live performances throughout the evening.

Enter to win great raffle prizes and stop by our event vendors.

A special thank‑you to our emcee, Lisa Teachman, KSN Head Meteorologist, and to our event sponsors for making this celebration possible.