- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
2026 Winter Wonderland
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
2026 Winter Wonderland
Winter Wonderland
Friday, Dec. 4 | 6-8pm | Naftzger Park
Join Wichita Parks & Recreation for a magical Winter Wonderland! Enjoy the annual Holiday Tree Lighting with the Miracle League of Wichita, roast s’mores by the fire, sip hot cocoa, snap festive photos, and keep an eye out for the Grinch. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, write a letter to Santa, and take in live performances throughout the evening.
Enter to win great raffle prizes and stop by our event vendors.
A special thank‑you to our emcee, Lisa Teachman, KSN Head Meteorologist, and to our event sponsors for making this celebration possible.
Naftzger Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Wichita Park & Recreation
Naftzger Park
601 E DouglasWichita, Kansas 67202
(316) 268-4361
wichitaparkandrec@wichita.gov