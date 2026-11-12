Don’t miss out on the 2026 Wichita Turkey Trot on Saturday, November 21. There is something for everyone!

Run the 10-mile course along the river and through Central Riverside before returning to the finish in front of the iconic Century II. A favorite of runners and walkers is the two-mile course; you will run along the river, past Veterans Memorial Park and the famous Drury Broadview Hotel before returning to the finish. Let’s not forget about the Tiny Trotters for those under the age of 6. They will have their chance to run Douglas at 10 a.m.

We are grateful to partner with Dillon’s and the Kansas Food Bank once again. The first 2,000 registrants will receive a $10 voucher towards the purchase of a turkey at Dillons.

We will be collecting peanut butter and monetary donations for the Kansas Food Bank.

In 2025, more than 4,000 pounds of peanut butter and other food donations were collected through Dillons store collections and at the Wichita Turkey Trot event. In addition, generous supporters contributed more than $4,900 in monetary donations.

For 2026, our goal is to collect 4,500 pounds of peanut butter and raise $5,500 to help provide food for local individuals and families in need. Every jar of peanut butter and every dollar donated makes a difference. Join us in helping make this year’s Turkey Trot a winning race against hunger!

NEW for 2026! We will have a cozy stocking cap – the perfect way to stay warm during the 10-mile, two-mile or Tiny Trot race.