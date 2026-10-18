2026 St Mary Fall Craft Fair

🍂 Join us for the 11th Annual St. Mary Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 9 AM–3 PM!

Shop 100+ vendors featuring handmade crafts, unique gifts, holiday décor, jewelry, boutique items, delicious treats, and so much more! It’s the perfect opportunity to get a head start on Christmas shopping while supporting local small businesses and St. Mary School’s PTO.

📍 St. Mary School | 2306 E. Meadowlark Blvd., Derby, KS

🎟️ Admission: $5 per person | Children 12 & under FREE | FREE admission after 2 PM!

Come shop, discover unique treasures, and celebrate the holiday season with us! 🎄🎁