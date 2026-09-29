2026 Nomar Fiesta

¡La fiesta está de vuelta!

Nomar Fiesta is back, and this October 3, we’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month together for our 5th Annual Nomar Fiesta!

Join us from 11 AM to 11 PM for a vibrant community celebration filled with the best of our culture. Expect delicious food, live music, local vendors, family fun, and unforgettable experiences.

Whether you’re here to shop local, dance to live music, discover new flavors, or simply spend the day with family and friends, there’s something for everyone.

Stay tuned for this year’s vendors, entertainment, and more exciting surprises in the coming weeks!

Celebrate our culture, our community, and five unforgettable years of Nomar Fiesta. ¡Nos vemos pronto, see you soon!

¡La fiesta está de vuelta!

¡Nomar Fiesta regresa! Este 3 de octubre, celebraremos juntos el Mes de la Herencia Hispana en nuestro 5.º Nomar Fiesta Anual.

Acompáñanos de 11:00 am a 11:00 pm para disfrutar de una vibrante celebración comunitaria llena de lo mejor de nuestra cultura. Habrá deliciosa comida, música en vivo, vendedores locales, actividades para toda la familia y experiencias inolvidables.

Ya sea que vengas a apoyar a los negocios locales, bailar al ritmo de la música en vivo, descubrir nuevos sabores o simplemente pasar un gran día con familiares y amigos, ¡habrá algo para todos!

¡Mantente al pendiente! En las próximas semanas estaremos anunciando nuestros vendedores, artistas y muchas sorpresas más.

Celebremos nuestra cultura, nuestra comunidad y cinco años