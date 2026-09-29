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2026 Family Jam Fest

  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

2026 Family Jam Fest

Join us for a jam-packed afternoon of family fun at Child Start's 6th annual Family Jam Fest! Family Jam Fest is an outdoor event that brings the community together, featuring delicious food, unique vendors and partner booths, and exciting performances! Don't miss the chance to bond with your family and create memories that will last a lifetime. Please bring your chairs and picnic blankets!
Get your tickets today!
ADULTS $15
CHILDREN $5
2 & UNDER FREE

Riggs Park
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Child Start
316-682-1853
https://childstart.org/
Riggs Park
706 Sarah Ln
Haysville, Kansas 67060