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  • Race/Athletic Event

2026 Fall Prairie Fire Marathon

  • Race/Athletic Event

2026 Fall Prairie Fire Marathon

The Prairie Fire Marathon presented by Davis-Moore Automotive Group is on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026! The race will have a Full Marathon, Half-Marathon, 5K, and Mayor’s Friendly 5K. The Start/Finish line will be located at Equity Bank Park, 300 South Sycamore, Wichita, KS 67213.

Equity Bank Park
06:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Greater Wichita Sports Commission
(316) 265-6236
https://wichitasports.com
Equity Bank Park
275 S McLean Blvd
Wichita, Kansas 67213
https://www.milb.com/wichita