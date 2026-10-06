- Race/Athletic Event
2026 Fall Prairie Fire Marathon
- Race/Athletic Event
2026 Fall Prairie Fire Marathon
The Prairie Fire Marathon presented by Davis-Moore Automotive Group is on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026! The race will have a Full Marathon, Half-Marathon, 5K, and Mayor’s Friendly 5K. The Start/Finish line will be located at Equity Bank Park, 300 South Sycamore, Wichita, KS 67213.
Equity Bank Park
06:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Greater Wichita Sports Commission
(316) 265-6236